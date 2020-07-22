1628 151st Street SW

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

New Construction, Modern 4bd/2.5 w/ W&D! - This just built 2,141 sqft home in Lynnwood offers modern fishes throughout! Home features lovely flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, living room with gas fireplace and plenty of storage. All bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and 5 piece master bath! A two car garage and fenced in backyard are the cherry on top!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5463232)