North Lynnwood, WA
1628 151st Street SW
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1628 151st Street SW

1628 151st St SW · No Longer Available
Location

1628 151st St SW, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction, Modern 4bd/2.5 w/ W&D! - This just built 2,141 sqft home in Lynnwood offers modern fishes throughout! Home features lovely flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, living room with gas fireplace and plenty of storage. All bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and 5 piece master bath! A two car garage and fenced in backyard are the cherry on top!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 151st Street SW have any available units?
1628 151st Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 1628 151st Street SW have?
Some of 1628 151st Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 151st Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1628 151st Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 151st Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 1628 151st Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 1628 151st Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 1628 151st Street SW offers parking.
Does 1628 151st Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1628 151st Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 151st Street SW have a pool?
No, 1628 151st Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1628 151st Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1628 151st Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 151st Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 151st Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 151st Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 151st Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
