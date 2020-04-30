All apartments in Navy Yard City
4135 W E Street

4135 West D Street · No Longer Available
Location

4135 West D Street, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4135 W E Street Available 05/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 bath home near West Hills/Navy Yard City- Bremerton - Modest and fresh 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the edge of Navy Yard City and West Hills in Bremerton. Detached garage and storage shed, nice covered back porch with stairs down to the nearly fenced in large back yard. Updated kitchen counters and flooring, original hard wood floors in main living room. Skylight in full bathroom, lots of storage. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care. Additional parking street side and in driveway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4505074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 W E Street have any available units?
4135 W E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
What amenities does 4135 W E Street have?
Some of 4135 W E Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 W E Street currently offering any rent specials?
4135 W E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 W E Street pet-friendly?
No, 4135 W E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navy Yard City.
Does 4135 W E Street offer parking?
Yes, 4135 W E Street offers parking.
Does 4135 W E Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 W E Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 W E Street have a pool?
No, 4135 W E Street does not have a pool.
Does 4135 W E Street have accessible units?
No, 4135 W E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 W E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4135 W E Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4135 W E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4135 W E Street does not have units with air conditioning.

