Amenities

4135 W E Street Available 05/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 bath home near West Hills/Navy Yard City- Bremerton - Modest and fresh 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the edge of Navy Yard City and West Hills in Bremerton. Detached garage and storage shed, nice covered back porch with stairs down to the nearly fenced in large back yard. Updated kitchen counters and flooring, original hard wood floors in main living room. Skylight in full bathroom, lots of storage. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard care. Additional parking street side and in driveway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4505074)