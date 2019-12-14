All apartments in Navy Yard City
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

3722 Laurel Place

3722 Laurel Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3722 Laurel Pl, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3722 Laurel Place Available 12/17/19 Cute 2 Bed 1 Bath Cottage Close to PSNS - Showings Start on Thursday, Dec. 5th
2 bedroom and 1 bath house with a fireplace in the living room, dining room and kitchen with nook featuring a built-in hutch, benches, and table. Pass through the laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Large backyard (no fence) detached garage and small shed. 6-month term available.
No smoking. Dogs negotiable with an additional deposit and requires
pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com
Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1923594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Laurel Place have any available units?
3722 Laurel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
Is 3722 Laurel Place currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Laurel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Laurel Place pet-friendly?
No, 3722 Laurel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navy Yard City.
Does 3722 Laurel Place offer parking?
Yes, 3722 Laurel Place offers parking.
Does 3722 Laurel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 Laurel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Laurel Place have a pool?
No, 3722 Laurel Place does not have a pool.
Does 3722 Laurel Place have accessible units?
No, 3722 Laurel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Laurel Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722 Laurel Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3722 Laurel Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3722 Laurel Place does not have units with air conditioning.
