Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3722 Laurel Place Available 12/17/19 Cute 2 Bed 1 Bath Cottage Close to PSNS - Showings Start on Thursday, Dec. 5th

2 bedroom and 1 bath house with a fireplace in the living room, dining room and kitchen with nook featuring a built-in hutch, benches, and table. Pass through the laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Large backyard (no fence) detached garage and small shed. 6-month term available.

No smoking. Dogs negotiable with an additional deposit and requires

pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com

Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.



Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

Click on Rental Search.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1923594)