1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18

Two Bedroom Condo Water Sewer Garbage Included! - The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, sliding door to the balcony and wet bar area. The master bedroom features two closets and a 3/4 master bath. The balcony can be accessed by either the living room or the master bedroom. Storage area off the balcony. Clubhouse amenities include pool, tennis court/sports court. Washer and dryer in unit. Water/Garbage/Sewer included. One assigned carport parking space available. No smoking. NO dogs. Cat only negotiable with an additional deposit and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com
Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.
No Dogs Allowed
