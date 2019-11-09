All apartments in Navy Yard City
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18

1775 West Sunn Fjord Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1775 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Two Bedroom Condo Water Sewer Garbage Included! - The living room has a wood-burning fireplace, sliding door to the balcony and wet bar area. The master bedroom features two closets and a 3/4 master bath. The balcony can be accessed by either the living room or the master bedroom. Storage area off the balcony. Clubhouse amenities include pool, tennis court/sports court. Washer and dryer in unit. Water/Garbage/Sewer included. One assigned carport parking space available. No smoking. NO dogs. Cat only negotiable with an additional deposit and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com

Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2354732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 have any available units?
1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
What amenities does 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 have?
Some of 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 currently offering any rent specials?
1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 is pet friendly.
Does 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 offer parking?
Yes, 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 offers parking.
Does 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 have a pool?
Yes, 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 has a pool.
Does 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 have accessible units?
No, 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 W. Sunn Fjord Ln. #A-18 does not have units with air conditioning.
