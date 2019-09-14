All apartments in Navy Yard City
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101

1760 West Sunn Fjord Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1760 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Ground Floor- Available Now - This ground floor, corner condo unit is available now and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and has two assigned parking spaces. Close to hwy, bases and more with washer/dryer in the unit.
Small dog is negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. The unit is not furnished.
Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. Tenant must carry liability insurance.
All prospective tenants must use property management screening company. No smoking.
Dawn Clay
DawnClay@Windermere.com
360-271-1895

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5137523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 have any available units?
1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
Is 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 currently offering any rent specials?
1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 is pet friendly.
Does 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 offer parking?
Yes, 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 offers parking.
Does 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 have a pool?
No, 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 does not have a pool.
Does 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 have accessible units?
No, 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101 does not have units with air conditioning.
