1760 W Sunn Fjord Lane #F101

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Ground Floor- Available Now - This ground floor, corner condo unit is available now and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and has two assigned parking spaces. Close to hwy, bases and more with washer/dryer in the unit.

Small dog is negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. The unit is not furnished.

Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. Tenant must carry liability insurance.

All prospective tenants must use property management screening company. No smoking.

Dawn Clay

DawnClay@Windermere.com

360-271-1895



No Cats Allowed



