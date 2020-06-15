All apartments in Navy Yard City
Find more places like 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Navy Yard City, WA
/
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204

1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane · (425) 678-3510 ext. 1050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Navy Yard City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more!

The entry way has vinyl tile flooring and a large coat closet. The unit has 2 spacious ,carpeted bedrooms with the master bedroom having a large walk in closet. There is 1 full bathroom that is connected to the master but is also accessible through the half bathroom. The kitchen is spacious with track lighting, ample cabinet space and granite counter tops. You will also find the utility closet with washer & dryer hookup. The living room is large and bright and has a wood burning fireplace to help keep you warm on these cold Pacific Northwest nights. Lastly, the deck is spacious and has a storage unit present for tenant use.

Small pets under 20lbs is negotiable with an added deposit and monthly pet admin fee. There is a $50.00 utility fee that covers water/sewer/garbage and electric is separate. Tenants will have access to the pool when in season!

For a full listing of all available rentals & to schedule a viewing today, please check out our website at www.lcpmwa.com.

(RLNE5836808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 have any available units?
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 have?
Some of 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 currently offering any rent specials?
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 is pet friendly.
Does 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 offer parking?
Yes, 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 does offer parking.
Does 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 have a pool?
Yes, 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 has a pool.
Does 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 have accessible units?
No, 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Navy Yard City 2 BedroomsNavy Yard City Apartments with Garage
Navy Yard City Apartments with ParkingNavy Yard City Apartments with Pool
Navy Yard City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity