1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 Available 07/15/20 2BR/1BA condo at Sunn Fjord! - Ground level 2BR/1.5BA in the Sunn Fjord community.

Kitchen with all appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer hookups. Living room with wood burning fireplace, and dining area with slider to your private deck with storage closet.

Two good sized bedrooms, Master with it's own sink and Jack and Jill entrance to the full bathroom that can also be accessed from the hallway.

Electric baseboard heat, water, sewer and garbage paid by owner.

Community clubhouse, and seasonal pool, as well as one assigned parking spot.

There is monthly utility fee of $50.00 that covers water/sewer/garbage. Electric is separate and the tenants responsibility.

Sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



