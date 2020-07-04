All apartments in Navy Yard City
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207

1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane · (425) 678-3510 ext. 1050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 Available 07/15/20 2BR/1BA condo at Sunn Fjord! - Ground level 2BR/1.5BA in the Sunn Fjord community.
Kitchen with all appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer hookups. Living room with wood burning fireplace, and dining area with slider to your private deck with storage closet.
Two good sized bedrooms, Master with it's own sink and Jack and Jill entrance to the full bathroom that can also be accessed from the hallway.
Electric baseboard heat, water, sewer and garbage paid by owner.
Community clubhouse, and seasonal pool, as well as one assigned parking spot.
There is monthly utility fee of $50.00 that covers water/sewer/garbage. Electric is separate and the tenants responsibility.
Sorry no pets.

To check out all our available rentals or to schedule a showing today, visit our website www.lcpmwa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 have any available units?
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 have?
Some of 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navy Yard City.
Does 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 offers parking.
Does 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 has a pool.
Does 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 have accessible units?
No, 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 does not have units with air conditioning.
