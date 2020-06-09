All apartments in Navy Yard City
1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305

1700 West Sunn Fjord Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1700 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom Sunn Fjord Condo - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Sunn Fjord Condo. Very front building with amazing views of the Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains, Port Orchard and Bremerton. Open living, dining and kitchen. Washer/dryer included. Master bedroom with private vanity area and access to bathroom. Extra storage closet on deck. Community pool, hot tub and cabana. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Available May 29. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE5803549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 have any available units?
1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
What amenities does 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 have?
Some of 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navy Yard City.
Does 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 offer parking?
No, 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 does not offer parking.
Does 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 have a pool?
Yes, 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 has a pool.
Does 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 have accessible units?
No, 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305 does not have units with air conditioning.

