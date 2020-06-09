1700 W Sunn Fjord Lane #L305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool hot tub extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

2 Bedroom Sunn Fjord Condo - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Sunn Fjord Condo. Very front building with amazing views of the Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains, Port Orchard and Bremerton. Open living, dining and kitchen. Washer/dryer included. Master bedroom with private vanity area and access to bathroom. Extra storage closet on deck. Community pool, hot tub and cabana. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Available May 29. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

bobbi@windermere.com



(RLNE5803549)