Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

506 Washington

506 N Washington St · (509) 764-0222
Location

506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 506 Washington · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
506 Washington Available 06/16/20 FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included. 3 bedroom 2 bath, living room, family room, detached Garage. Tenant pays Utilities, Month to Month is an option for $100 more per month.
Please contact Moses Lake Realty Group for more information 509-764-0222 or visit our website at moseslakerealtygroup.com click Rentals and apply for this home before its Gone!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

