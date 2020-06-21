Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace

4097 COVE WEST DRIVE Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved!



Lovely kitchen with formal dining and nook for breakfast table. Sunroom off the master bedroom, leading out to the fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 2 car garage. Includes propane fireplace, W/D hookups, fenced backyard, community park w/ boat launch, and view of the lake. NO pets. NO smoking.



No Pets Allowed



