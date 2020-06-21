All apartments in Moses Lake
Moses Lake, WA
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

4097 COVE WEST DRIVE

4097 Cove West Drive · (509) 765-5691
Location

4097 Cove West Drive, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE · Avail. Jul 10

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved!

Lovely kitchen with formal dining and nook for breakfast table. Sunroom off the master bedroom, leading out to the fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 2 car garage. Includes propane fireplace, W/D hookups, fenced backyard, community park w/ boat launch, and view of the lake. NO pets. NO smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2802793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE have any available units?
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moses Lake.
Does 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4097 COVE WEST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
