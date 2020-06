Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

1348 Deborah Street Available 06/19/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved!



3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in a great neighborhood. Fully fenced backyard with underground sprinklers. W/D included with this home. W/S/G included. 12 month lease. No pets. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4367602)