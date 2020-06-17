1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit

Amenities
2 Bedroom Lakefront Duplex - Available June 1, 2020
1137 Lakeside Dr Lower
Moses Lake, WA 98837
Lakefront home with all utilities (even electric) included! Large 2+ bed, 1 bath lakefront lower level duplex unit. Washer and dryer in unit. Solid surface flooring throughout the kitchen, expansive living room and dining area. Bathroom with walk in shower, solid surface wood flooring and beautiful vanity. Property is located on a large lake front lot with fenced yard. One car garage included with property. All utilities, including water, sewage, garbage, electricity and gas are included with rent as well as lawn maintenance. Minimum 1 year lease required. No smoking on premises.
$1295/mo.
$1000 Deposit
For showings and more information, contact:
Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA
(RLNE3650295)