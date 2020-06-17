All apartments in Moses Lake
Find more places like 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moses Lake, WA
/
1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit

1137 West Lakeside Drive · (509) 764-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moses Lake
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1137 West Lakeside Drive, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Lakefront Duplex - Available June 1, 2020
1137 Lakeside Dr Lower
Moses Lake, WA 98837

Lakefront home with all utilities (even electric) included! Large 2+ bed, 1 bath lakefront lower level duplex unit. Washer and dryer in unit. Solid surface flooring throughout the kitchen, expansive living room and dining area. Bathroom with walk in shower, solid surface wood flooring and beautiful vanity. Property is located on a large lake front lot with fenced yard. One car garage included with property. All utilities, including water, sewage, garbage, electricity and gas are included with rent as well as lawn maintenance. Minimum 1 year lease required. No smoking on premises.

$1295/mo.
$1000 Deposit

For showings and more information, contact:

Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA

(RLNE3650295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit have any available units?
1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit have?
Some of 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit does offer parking.
Does 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit have a pool?
No, 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit have accessible units?
No, 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd
Moses Lake, WA 98837
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr
Moses Lake, WA 98837
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr
Moses Lake, WA 98837

Similar Pages

Moses Lake 2 BedroomsMoses Lake Apartments with Balcony
Moses Lake Apartments with ParkingMoses Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Moses Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAMoses Lake North, WA
West Richland, WA
Ephrata, WA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity