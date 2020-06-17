1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit

Amenities

2 Bedroom Lakefront Duplex - Available June 1, 2020

1137 Lakeside Dr Lower

Moses Lake, WA 98837



Lakefront home with all utilities (even electric) included! Large 2+ bed, 1 bath lakefront lower level duplex unit. Washer and dryer in unit. Solid surface flooring throughout the kitchen, expansive living room and dining area. Bathroom with walk in shower, solid surface wood flooring and beautiful vanity. Property is located on a large lake front lot with fenced yard. One car garage included with property. All utilities, including water, sewage, garbage, electricity and gas are included with rent as well as lawn maintenance. Minimum 1 year lease required. No smoking on premises.



$1295/mo.

$1000 Deposit



For showings and more information, contact:



Portfolio Real Estate

509-764-6600

119 E Broadway Ave

Moses Lake, WA



(RLNE3650295)