15945 Cascade Lane SE

This Rambler, One-Level home invites you with Vaulted Ceilings throughout the living areas. The Living room has a Gas Fireplace and opens to the Dining room with Bay Window. The Kitchen is Bright and has Marble Countertops, White Appliances, Large Double Sink, Pantry and a Breakfast Bar, and is open to the Family room in Back, complete with another Gas Fireplace and Sliding Glass door leading out to the Back Yard. The Master Bedroom has an On-Suite bathroom with Large Standing Shower with Glass doors and a Double Sink Vanity. Two additional Bedrooms and One Full Bathroom with a Skylight for extra Light. Home is located in a family friendly neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. Minutes away from Downtown Monroe and the Evergreen Fair & Speedway grounds. Easy access to HWY 522 & HWY 2.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,750 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Two Dogs or Cats Allowed max. (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,250 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,250 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Wood burning Fireplace, Granite Countertops, Fenced Backyard, Garage