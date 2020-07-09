All apartments in Monroe
15945 Cascade Lane SE

15945 Cascade Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15945 Cascade Lane Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Rambler, One-Level home invites you with Vaulted Ceilings throughout the living areas. The Living room has a Gas Fireplace and opens to the Dining room with Bay Window. The Kitchen is Bright and has Marble Countertops, White Appliances, Large Double Sink, Pantry and a Breakfast Bar, and is open to the Family room in Back, complete with another Gas Fireplace and Sliding Glass door leading out to the Back Yard. The Master Bedroom has an On-Suite bathroom with Large Standing Shower with Glass doors and a Double Sink Vanity. Two additional Bedrooms and One Full Bathroom with a Skylight for extra Light. Home is located in a family friendly neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. Minutes away from Downtown Monroe and the Evergreen Fair & Speedway grounds. Easy access to HWY 522 & HWY 2.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,750 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Two Dogs or Cats Allowed max. (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,250 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,250 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Wood burning Fireplace, Granite Countertops, Fenced Backyard, Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15945 Cascade Lane SE have any available units?
15945 Cascade Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 15945 Cascade Lane SE have?
Some of 15945 Cascade Lane SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15945 Cascade Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
15945 Cascade Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15945 Cascade Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15945 Cascade Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 15945 Cascade Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 15945 Cascade Lane SE offers parking.
Does 15945 Cascade Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15945 Cascade Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15945 Cascade Lane SE have a pool?
No, 15945 Cascade Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 15945 Cascade Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 15945 Cascade Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15945 Cascade Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15945 Cascade Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15945 Cascade Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15945 Cascade Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.

