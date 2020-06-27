All apartments in Monroe
15494 Lin Ave

15494 Lin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15494 Lin Avenue, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
I’m close to 522 Highway 2 And they’ll connect you to any freeway you need to get to I’m very centralized to go in any direction schools and shopping also very close quiet neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15494 Lin Ave have any available units?
15494 Lin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 15494 Lin Ave have?
Some of 15494 Lin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15494 Lin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15494 Lin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15494 Lin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15494 Lin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 15494 Lin Ave offer parking?
No, 15494 Lin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15494 Lin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have a pool?
No, 15494 Lin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have accessible units?
No, 15494 Lin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15494 Lin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15494 Lin Ave has units with air conditioning.

