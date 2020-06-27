Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15494 Lin Ave
15494 Lin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
15494 Lin Avenue, Monroe, WA 98272
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
I’m close to 522 Highway 2 And they’ll connect you to any freeway you need to get to I’m very centralized to go in any direction schools and shopping also very close quiet neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15494 Lin Ave have any available units?
15494 Lin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Monroe, WA
.
What amenities does 15494 Lin Ave have?
Some of 15494 Lin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 15494 Lin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15494 Lin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15494 Lin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15494 Lin Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 15494 Lin Ave offer parking?
No, 15494 Lin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15494 Lin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have a pool?
No, 15494 Lin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have accessible units?
No, 15494 Lin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15494 Lin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15494 Lin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15494 Lin Ave has units with air conditioning.
