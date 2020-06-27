13075 166th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 02/15/20 Three-years new. Young community and centered around families. Access to both Snohomish and Monroe school districts where the school bus comes almost to your door. The community has an active social calendar centered around families. Come see where eagles fly and nest. Lake Tye is just down the hill and is in the process of making a sports park. YMCA is within walking distance too. Shopping in Monroe and Snohomish is varied from grocery stores to antiques. We would be happy to show this property and believe it will sell itself with all that it has to offer. All appliances will be included too. If you ar will be renting with a pet, there will be a refundable $250.00 deposit.



