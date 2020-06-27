All apartments in Monroe
Monroe, WA
13075 166th Avenue Southeast
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

13075 166th Avenue Southeast

13075 166th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

13075 166th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 02/15/20 Three-years new. Young community and centered around families. Access to both Snohomish and Monroe school districts where the school bus comes almost to your door. The community has an active social calendar centered around families. Come see where eagles fly and nest. Lake Tye is just down the hill and is in the process of making a sports park. YMCA is within walking distance too. Shopping in Monroe and Snohomish is varied from grocery stores to antiques. We would be happy to show this property and believe it will sell itself with all that it has to offer. All appliances will be included too. If you ar will be renting with a pet, there will be a refundable $250.00 deposit.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/snohomish-wa?lid=12927384

(RLNE5433217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13075 166th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
13075 166th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 13075 166th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 13075 166th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13075 166th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
13075 166th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13075 166th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 13075 166th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 13075 166th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 13075 166th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 13075 166th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13075 166th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13075 166th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 13075 166th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 13075 166th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 13075 166th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 13075 166th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13075 166th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 13075 166th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 13075 166th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

