pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
227 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Minnehaha, WA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
3505 NE 61st way
3505 NE 61st Way, Minnehaha, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1668 sqft
Newer 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Come see this newer home with 4 BR/2.5 BA! Laminate wood look flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and an open floor plan with quartz counter tops, natural lighting from large windows and a gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Minnehaha
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
10 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Harney Heights
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
$
5 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
1 Unit Available
Rose Village
St. Johns Park
2610 R Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Welcome to your wonderful new home located near downtown in Vancouver, WA. Enjoy the fresh air from your lovely patio or balcony and the pleasure of being moments from shopping, restaurants, parks and much.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
7 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Harney Heights
2003 Todd Road
2003 Todd Road, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
3510 NE 44th Street
3510 Northeast 44th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
877 sqft
3510 NE 44th Street Available 07/15/20 Nicely Maintained Single Level Home w/ Basement for Rent - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available or rent in mid July 2020. This nicely maintained home offers 877 sq.ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fourth Plain Village
2906 E 27th Street
2906 East 27th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
720 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ogden
2712 NE Burton Road
2712 Northeast Burton Road, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Desirable 3BR ranch, large yard, Great central location. Double car garage. - You will enjoy the convenient location of this home near the Mall area. You will be able to stroll to stores, theaters, restaurants and most other services.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bagley Downs
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE
5900 Northeast 35th Circle, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK.
Results within 5 miles of Minnehaha
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
