3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
93 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minnehaha, WA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
4201 Northeast 51st Street
4201 Northeast 51st Street, Minnehaha, WA
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located on NE 51st in Vancouver! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
3601 NE 43rd Street
3601 Northeast 43rd Street, Minnehaha, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1770 sqft
3601 NE 43rd Street Available 07/27/20 Super nice 2-Story home w/cherry cabinets & hardwood laminate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
3910 NE 39 Street
3910 Northeast 39th Street, Minnehaha, WA
WARM 4 BR VINTAGE CHARMER WEST/CENTRAL VANCOUVER! - Very spacious 4 bedroom vintage charmer features 2204 square feet and was built in 1910. Beautiful dark flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Minnehaha
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Walnut Grove
6 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harney Heights
9 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1235 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Ogden
5 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3610 NE 81st Circle
3610 Northeast 81st Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath plus large bonus room - Town home with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10214 NE 106 Cir
10214 NE 106th Cir, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1867 sqft
Be the First to Live Here! - Stainless steel range/oven and refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio Sprinkler
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
4413 NE Nicholson Lp
4413 Northeast Nicholson Loop, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1484 sqft
NEWER TOWNHOME WITH 3 BR'S & 3 BATHS - This Parkview Village Townhome has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths in a traditionally styled 3 levels (each BDRM has its own bath). Kitchen has pantry, range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
7806 NE 61st Circle
7806 Northeast 61st Circle, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1486 sqft
7806 NE 61st Circle Available 07/23/20 Spacious 3BD Townhome in Great Vancouver Mall Location! New Carpet & Low Maintenance Yard! - Showings Start 7/23/20 This one won't last long! Located just minutes from the Vancouver Mall, this town home is
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
3303 NE 43rd Place
3303 Northeast 43rd Place, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1575 sqft
3303 NE 43rd Place Available 08/12/20 Newer 3 Bedroom w/Loft! High End Finishes! - Located in our Brentwood Manner community, this home encompasses 1533 square feet and includes three bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
7600 NE 62nd Street
7600 Northeast 62nd Street, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1802 sqft
7600 NE 62nd Street Available 07/23/20 Spacious End Unit Townhome w/Landscaping, 3 Bedrooms Plus Large Loft! - Showings Start: 07/23/20 Corner lot end unit in well-established community. Attached single car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ogden
1 Unit Available
2712 NE Burton Road
2712 Northeast Burton Road, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Desirable 3BR ranch, large yard, Great central location. Double car garage. - You will enjoy the convenient location of this home near the Mall area. You will be able to stroll to stores, theaters, restaurants and most other services.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
7506 NE 52nd Street
7506 Northeast 52nd Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1345 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse near Vancouver Mall! - Two Story Townhouse. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Minnehaha
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Kevanna Park
3 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
