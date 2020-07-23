Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milton, WA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Milton provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle wi... Read Guide >
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1300 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
8 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Fife
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1073 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1125 sqft
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
21 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
4 Units Available
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
16 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
3 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,763
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
4 Units Available
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1176 sqft
Close to St. Francis Hospital and West Hylebos Wetlands Park. Modern apartments with large living areas, island kitchens, and private patios or balconies situated in a tranquil community with a wellness center and walking trails.
Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
7 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3322 South West 340th Plaza
3322 SW 340th Pl, Federal Way, WA
Available now! 4bed/1.5bath, 1,250SF house in Federal Way. This home has newly refinished counters in the kitchen, a new fridge and dishwasher. New paint throughout entire home and new floors. New washer, dryer and gas stove.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
610 11th Ave SE
610 11th Avenue Southeast, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1912 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 Bedroom Craftsman style Rambler in Puyallup, Close to Good Sam Hospital - You don't want to miss out on this Beautifully Remodeled Rambler Home! This home has been freshly painted throughout and new flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
30250 27th Ave S
30250 27th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2010 sqft
30250 27th Ave S Available 07/27/20 Home near Steel Lake - Coming Soon! - This wonderful 3 plus bedroom home with over 2000sqft has everything you need. Hardwood floors have been previously refinished.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waller
2613 13th Ave NE
2613 13th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA
2613 13th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Newer, Open Concept Home with 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Desirerable Puyallup Neighborhood - This newer home, built in 2015, has great natural light and feels roomy.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
555 sw 334th court
555 Southwest 334th Court, Federal Way, WA
Ridge Federal Way - Property Id: 312330 • Welcome to Huge beautiful house in the best neighborhood in heart of Federal Way at Ridge • 4 bedrooms (Huge master suite, walk in closets), 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
31408 27th Ave SW
31408 27th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
31408 27th Ave SW Available 08/05/20 Updated Dash Point Home in Federal Way - Beautifully designed & remodeled kitchen, master suite and bathroom’s.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
32904 2nd Place SW
32904 2nd Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1310 sqft
32904 2nd Place SW Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom Federal Way Home! - This home sits in a very quiet neighborhood on a large corner lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Milton, WA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Milton provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Milton. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

