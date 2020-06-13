/
3 bedroom apartments
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Mill Creek
15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301
15433 Country Club Drive, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1313 sqft
Country Club Dr. Large 3BR 2BA condo. - 3 BR/2 BA top floor condo Welcome, Home to Country Club Estates, your peaceful setting near Mill Creek Country Club and West Coast Aquatics Center.
14009 34th Dr SE #B
14009 34th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1537 sqft
Spacious Mill Creek Townhome in EXCELLENT location - Walk to the Grocery Store! - Northpointe HOA, Spacious Townhome, built in 2014 is located in the desirable area of Mill Creek, walk to parks, schools, grocery stores and more! Convenient living! *
14811 9th Dr SE
14811 9th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1752 sqft
14811 9th Dr SE Available 07/06/20 3 bdrm 2.5 bath, Mill Creek Town Center, New Carpet, A/C, 2 car garage, Dogs ok - Due to Covid, we will be doing showings on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 4-5pm. If you want to view you must email to make an appt.
13426 33rd Dr SE
13426 33rd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
13426 33rd Dr SE Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Mill Creek - A beautiful custom home in The Meadows area of Mill Creek boasting 2326 sq ft with a lot of amenities which include brand new appliances, washer and dryer.
13825 28th Dr SE
13825 28th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
Mill Creek Home, Three Bedroom - Three bedroom (two on main, one in basement) split level house. Two bathrooms (one up and one down), rec-room, deck over looking large level fenced yard. Newly painted, and brand new carpet just installed.
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Silver Lake
1113 120th ST SE
1113 120th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
Great Home For Rent - Welcome to this beautiful 2011 built Silver Lake home! Featuring an open floorplan with spacious living room, main floor office/den & gourmet kitchen with island. Stainless steel appliances, and great private back yard.
17518 North Rd
17518 North Road, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Remodeled Bothell Rambler - 3 bed 2.5 bath Mid century Remodel Rambler (RLNE5771897)
828 183rd Pl SE
828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1961 sqft
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails.
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.
15 164th St SW #F2
15 164th Street Southwest, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1749 sqft
15 164th St SW #F2 - (FOR RENT) Luxury TOWNHOME! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice floor plan, gas, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 5 piece master with huge walk-in closet!.
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.
Silver Lake
12408 12th Ave SE
12408 12th Avenue Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
July 1st Move In! Beautiful home with spacious back yard-minutes to major routes. This Silver Lake North rental boasts luxurious owner upgrades, which makes this home one of a kind, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & huge upper bonus room.
Silver Lake
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
27 161st PL SE
27 161st Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1906 sqft
North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area.
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1199 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
