Mill Creek, WA
14124 21st Drive SE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

14124 21st Drive SE

14124 21st Drive Southeast
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14124 21st Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
4 bed 3 bath home located in Vine Maple neighborhood - This spacious home with 3232 sq ft located in the Vine Maple neighborhood has 4 bedroom, 3 baths. Generous sized master suite features attached 5 piece bath with ample closet space with private balcony. Open interior living space, sunken formal living room with vaulted ceiling, formal dining room off kitchen with wood wrapped bay windows, open kitchen with eat in, family room with indoor hot tub and access to back deck.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5065737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14124 21st Drive SE have any available units?
14124 21st Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
Is 14124 21st Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
14124 21st Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14124 21st Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14124 21st Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 14124 21st Drive SE offer parking?
No, 14124 21st Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 14124 21st Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14124 21st Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14124 21st Drive SE have a pool?
No, 14124 21st Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 14124 21st Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 14124 21st Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14124 21st Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14124 21st Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14124 21st Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14124 21st Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
