Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek East, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mill Creek East renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
19102 20th Dr SE,
19102 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1288 sqft
Located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to hwy. - Property Id: 291132 Tri-level townhome. Features 2 master bedrooms and 2.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek East
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
19 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Last updated June 14 at 01:13pm
Mill Creek
80 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3207 193rd Pl SE
3207 193rd Place Southeast, Bothell East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
960 sqft
3207 193rd Pl SE Available 07/01/20 3207 193rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Rambler in desirable Stafford Vista near canyon park! Remodeled kitchen with Stainless appliances and stylish updates including a separate beverage/wine fridge.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Creek East
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Holly
25 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,233
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
27 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
36 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,450
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
9 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mill Creek East, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mill Creek East renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

