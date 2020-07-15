Apartment List
/
WA
/
mill creek east
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

117 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek East, WA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 192nd St SE #S201
2201 192nd Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1043 sqft
2201 192nd St SE #S201 Available 08/14/20 Available Soon! Spacious 2 br., 2 ba. Top floor, corner Condo with garage! - Top floor corner, spacious two bedroom and two full bath condo. Backs to greenbelt.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
103 180th Place Southwest, #10
103 180th Pl SW, Mill Creek East, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2114 sqft
Brand new home located central to Bothell, Mill Creek and Lynnwood! Modern, contemporary design, large rooms and abundant natural light from the over-sized windows are just some of the features present in this well-designed 2,100+ square foot home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 196th St SE D201
2009 196th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1344 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Condo w/ private **GARAGE** Bothell - Millcreek - Fantastic Layout! 2009 196th St SE Apt D201, Bothell, WA. 98012 This wonderfully spacious & open three bed 2 bath floorplan in the desirable Tambar Condo Community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
19102 20th Drive Southeast
19102 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1325 sqft
Newer 2 bed + bonus room/2.5 bath townhouse condo in fantastic Bothell location! Silver Creek Crossing is a small condo community just off the Bothell Everett Highway close to shopping in Mill Creek or Bothell.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek East
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
67 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
984 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2
1621 Seattle Hill Rd, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2002 sqft
3 Bedroom plus Loft in Bothell Available NOW!!! - Check out the virtual tour here: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7lzCJ?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1 This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145
14915 38th Dr SE Unit 1146, Silver Firs, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1340 sqft
This wonderful Aviara townhome in Bothell and minutes to Mill Creek Town Center. The floorplan is open and more spacious than other condos in the area. The 9ft ceilings and 1340 sq ft covered area lends the airy, roomy feel to the townhome.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
924 183rd Pl SE
924 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1940 sqft
Beautiful Bothell 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bath Home! Great Location, Great Neighborhood! - Nicely maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Creek East
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
33 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,540
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
192 Units Available
Silver Lake
Helm
101 128th Street, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,357
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
979 sqft
Everett is tied to the ocean and its shifting landscape of waves. And when you live close enough to skip stones on Silver Lake or walk the shoreline at Picnic Point Park, you live at the helm.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
24 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,482
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Silver Lake
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington,
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
48 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1034 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
19 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
City Guide for Mill Creek East, WA

"I used to go down to the Mill Creek / When I was only nine or ten / I'd run trot lines in the muddy water / I'd watch the leaves riding the wind." -- From "Mill Creek" by Darden Smith

Mill Creek East is a city in Snohomish County, Washington. It was originally designed as a showcase community with the golf and country club at its center. How quaint, right? This is a relatively new city, having only been incorporated in 1983, but the population has steadily grown in the past few decades. At the southeastern end of the city, you'll find a big part of the Green Belt -- so yes, this is kind of a granola, bike trail place to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Mill Creek East, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mill Creek East renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMill Creek East 3 Bedrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with BalconiesMill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with ParkingMill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College