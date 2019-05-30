Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 4520 - 185th Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
4520 - 185th Place SE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4520 - 185th Place SE
4520 185th Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4520 185th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4520 - 185th Place SE Available 06/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4875745)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have any available units?
4520 - 185th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mill Creek East, WA
.
Is 4520 - 185th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
4520 - 185th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 - 185th Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East
.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE offer parking?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have a pool?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Mill Creek East 2 Bedrooms
Mill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with Garages
Mill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly Places
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Bremerton, WA
Picnic Point, WA
Fairwood, WA
Artondale, WA
White Center, WA
Oak Harbor, WA
Silver Firs, WA
Lake Stevens, WA
Mount Vernon, WA
Eastmont, WA
Maplewood, WA
Wauna, WA
Cottage Lake, WA
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
Skagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College