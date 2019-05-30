All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

4520 - 185th Place SE

4520 185th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4520 185th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4520 - 185th Place SE Available 06/01/19 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4875745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have any available units?
4520 - 185th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 4520 - 185th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
4520 - 185th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 - 185th Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE offer parking?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have a pool?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 - 185th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 - 185th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
