3926 171st Pl SE

Amenities
Impressive unfurnished 2,583 square foot single family home in Bothell, Washington. It has 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and an attached garage. Inside, the home features AC and a fireplace for climate control, hardwood floors all throughout, and fully-carpeted bedrooms for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time cooking in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic cabinets for storage, glossy granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with ample storage space. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Unfortunately, no pets are allowed on the property.
Nearest park is Tambark Crek Park
Nearby Schools:
Cedar Wood Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 9/10
Forest View Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 9/10
Gateway Middle School - 1.38 miles, 8/10
Woodside Elementary School - 1.14 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.6 miles
116 Silver Firs Edmonds - 1.2 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4648783)