3926 171st Pl SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3926 171st Pl SE

3926 171st Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

3926 171st Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Impressive unfurnished 2,583 square foot single family home in Bothell, Washington. It has 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and an attached garage. Inside, the home features AC and a fireplace for climate control, hardwood floors all throughout, and fully-carpeted bedrooms for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time cooking in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic cabinets for storage, glossy granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with ample storage space. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Unfortunately, no pets are allowed on the property.

Nearest park is Tambark Crek Park

Nearby Schools:
Cedar Wood Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 9/10
Forest View Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 9/10
Gateway Middle School - 1.38 miles, 8/10
Woodside Elementary School - 1.14 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.6 miles
116 Silver Firs Edmonds - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 171st Pl SE have any available units?
3926 171st Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 3926 171st Pl SE have?
Some of 3926 171st Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 171st Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3926 171st Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 171st Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 3926 171st Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 3926 171st Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 3926 171st Pl SE offers parking.
Does 3926 171st Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 171st Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 171st Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3926 171st Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3926 171st Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3926 171st Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 171st Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 171st Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3926 171st Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3926 171st Pl SE has units with air conditioning.
