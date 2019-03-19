3926 171st Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access

Impressive unfurnished 2,583 square foot single family home in Bothell, Washington. It has 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and an attached garage. Inside, the home features AC and a fireplace for climate control, hardwood floors all throughout, and fully-carpeted bedrooms for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time cooking in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic cabinets for storage, glossy granite countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with ample storage space. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Unfortunately, no pets are allowed on the property.



Nearest park is Tambark Crek Park



Nearby Schools:

Cedar Wood Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 9/10

Forest View Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 9/10

Gateway Middle School - 1.38 miles, 8/10

Woodside Elementary School - 1.14 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.6 miles

116 Silver Firs Edmonds - 1.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



