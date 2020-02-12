3514 184th PL SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Bothell Home!!!...... - This home has a beautiful grand entrance with a two-story foyer! The open kitchen, dining area and family room with FP are great for spending time together as a family. The lower level also includes a master suite with en-suite bathroom, living room with FP, office/den and powder room. The upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite, 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large entertainment room. The fenced-in backyard has a covered patio. This home is located only a few blocks away from North Creek High School. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $12,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



