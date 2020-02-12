All apartments in Mill Creek East
3514 184th PL SE

3514 184th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3514 184th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Bothell Home!!!...... - This home has a beautiful grand entrance with a two-story foyer! The open kitchen, dining area and family room with FP are great for spending time together as a family. The lower level also includes a master suite with en-suite bathroom, living room with FP, office/den and powder room. The upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite, 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large entertainment room. The fenced-in backyard has a covered patio. This home is located only a few blocks away from North Creek High School. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $12,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5458688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 184th PL SE have any available units?
3514 184th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 3514 184th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
3514 184th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 184th PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 184th PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 3514 184th PL SE offer parking?
No, 3514 184th PL SE does not offer parking.
Does 3514 184th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 184th PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 184th PL SE have a pool?
No, 3514 184th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 3514 184th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 3514 184th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 184th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 184th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 184th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 184th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

