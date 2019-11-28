All apartments in Mill Creek East
3008 182nd Pl SE

3008 182nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3008 182nd Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bedroom Single Family Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/97b6bea0c1

Lovely home offers four bedrooms and a great main floor den. This great room design has superb, functional space. Large kitchen with center island. 5 mins to Mill Creek Town center and ten mins from I405 exit 26. Coveted Northshore School District. Large homeowner park & play area with swings, slide, paved trail and sport court.

The owner is okay with a month to month lease or 6 month lease only.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5171262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 182nd Pl SE have any available units?
3008 182nd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 3008 182nd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3008 182nd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 182nd Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 182nd Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 3008 182nd Pl SE offer parking?
No, 3008 182nd Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 3008 182nd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 182nd Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 182nd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3008 182nd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3008 182nd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3008 182nd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 182nd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 182nd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 182nd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 182nd Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
