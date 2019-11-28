3008 182nd Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly playground

Charming 4 bedroom Single Family Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/97b6bea0c1



Lovely home offers four bedrooms and a great main floor den. This great room design has superb, functional space. Large kitchen with center island. 5 mins to Mill Creek Town center and ten mins from I405 exit 26. Coveted Northshore School District. Large homeowner park & play area with swings, slide, paved trail and sport court.



The owner is okay with a month to month lease or 6 month lease only.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5171262)