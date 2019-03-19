All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2932 183RD PL SE

2932 183rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2932 183rd Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NorthShore, Bothell 5 Bedroom Home - Warm and inviting Bothell Home, 5 bedrooms, 2.75 baths, bonus room, upper laundry and wonderful great room and fenced back yard, plus 2 car garage. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors downstairs and all new carpet upstairs. Cozy and functional floor plan. Gourmet kitchen, with granite counters, gas stove and stainless appliances. The Great Room with living, dining and kitchen will give lots of entertainment possibilities. The main level features 1 of the bedrooms and a 3 quarter bath for guests. The master suite has a walk-in closet, extra side closet and a full 5 piece bath with soaking Jacuzzi. Laundry room on upper floor for ease of use. Nice easy to maintain landscaping with private fenced back yard patio for warm weather entertaining. Neighborhood park. Great location to I-5, 405, Mill Creek, Bothell and Lynwood. (Pets will be considered, on a case by case.) North Shore School District: Elementary Fernwood, Middle school Skyview, High school North creek. Please call 206-686-6238 for a showing of this home.

(RLNE4570861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 183RD PL SE have any available units?
2932 183RD PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 2932 183RD PL SE have?
Some of 2932 183RD PL SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 183RD PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
2932 183RD PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 183RD PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 183RD PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 2932 183RD PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 2932 183RD PL SE offers parking.
Does 2932 183RD PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 183RD PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 183RD PL SE have a pool?
No, 2932 183RD PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 2932 183RD PL SE have accessible units?
No, 2932 183RD PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 183RD PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 183RD PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 183RD PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 183RD PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
