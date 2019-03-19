2932 183RD PL SE

Amenities

NorthShore, Bothell 5 Bedroom Home - Warm and inviting Bothell Home, 5 bedrooms, 2.75 baths, bonus room, upper laundry and wonderful great room and fenced back yard, plus 2 car garage. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors downstairs and all new carpet upstairs. Cozy and functional floor plan. Gourmet kitchen, with granite counters, gas stove and stainless appliances. The Great Room with living, dining and kitchen will give lots of entertainment possibilities. The main level features 1 of the bedrooms and a 3 quarter bath for guests. The master suite has a walk-in closet, extra side closet and a full 5 piece bath with soaking Jacuzzi. Laundry room on upper floor for ease of use. Nice easy to maintain landscaping with private fenced back yard patio for warm weather entertaining. Neighborhood park. Great location to I-5, 405, Mill Creek, Bothell and Lynwood. (Pets will be considered, on a case by case.) North Shore School District: Elementary Fernwood, Middle school Skyview, High school North creek. Please call 206-686-6238 for a showing of this home.



