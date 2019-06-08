2508 167th Place SE

Amenities

Welcome Home! This charming home boasts upgrades throughout. Massive eat-in kitchen complete with L-shaped counter to enjoy breakfast or a perfect spot for kids to do their homework. Eat in kitchen opens to massive living room with slider doors out to the deck and the fully fenced yard. Follow the hallway and the main bathroom, 2 bedrooms and master suite are there. The master suite has an attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. The master also has access to the deck and back yard. There is a 2 car garage as well. We require 1st month's rent, deposits, and last month's rent upon lease signing (however last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with great rental history/credit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and to maintain yard. Architecture style: RanchRambler FloorCoverings: Slate HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: ForcedAir, Wall Num parking spaces: 2 RoofTypes: Composition ViewTypes: City, Territorial