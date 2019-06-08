All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 2508 167th Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
2508 167th Place SE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

2508 167th Place SE

2508 167th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2508 167th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55f987f01f ---- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISP6-eXiKZI To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/55f987f01f Welcome Home! This charming home boasts upgrades throughout. Massive eat-in kitchen complete with L-shaped counter to enjoy breakfast or a perfect spot for kids to do their homework. Eat in kitchen opens to massive living room with slider doors out to the deck and the fully fenced yard. Follow the hallway and the main bathroom, 2 bedrooms and master suite are there. The master suite has an attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. The master also has access to the deck and back yard. There is a 2 car garage as well. We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits, and last month\'s rent upon lease signing (however last month\'s rent can be split into 3 equal payments with great rental history/credit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and to maintain yard. Architecture style: RanchRambler FloorCoverings: Slate HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: ForcedAir, Wall Num parking spaces: 2 RoofTypes: Composition ViewTypes: City, Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 167th Place SE have any available units?
2508 167th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 2508 167th Place SE have?
Some of 2508 167th Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 167th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
2508 167th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 167th Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 2508 167th Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 2508 167th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 2508 167th Place SE offers parking.
Does 2508 167th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 167th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 167th Place SE have a pool?
No, 2508 167th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 2508 167th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 2508 167th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 167th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 167th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 167th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 167th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with PoolMill Creek East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mill Creek East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College