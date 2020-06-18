19102 20th Dr SE,

Amenities
Located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to hwy. - Property Id: 291132
Tri-level townhome. Features 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plank-style hardwood floor on the main level, gas fireplace, granite kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer-dryer, attached garage. Easy access to Bothell Everett highway, transit station. Minutes from the shopping complex. Quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291132
Property Id 291132
(RLNE5820021)