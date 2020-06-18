All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 19102 20th Dr SE,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
19102 20th Dr SE,
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

19102 20th Dr SE,

19102 20th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

19102 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to hwy. - Property Id: 291132

Tri-level townhome. Features 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plank-style hardwood floor on the main level, gas fireplace, granite kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer-dryer, attached garage. Easy access to Bothell Everett highway, transit station. Minutes from the shopping complex. Quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291132
Property Id 291132

(RLNE5820021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19102 20th Dr SE, have any available units?
19102 20th Dr SE, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 19102 20th Dr SE, have?
Some of 19102 20th Dr SE,'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19102 20th Dr SE, currently offering any rent specials?
19102 20th Dr SE, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19102 20th Dr SE, pet-friendly?
Yes, 19102 20th Dr SE, is pet friendly.
Does 19102 20th Dr SE, offer parking?
Yes, 19102 20th Dr SE, does offer parking.
Does 19102 20th Dr SE, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19102 20th Dr SE, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19102 20th Dr SE, have a pool?
No, 19102 20th Dr SE, does not have a pool.
Does 19102 20th Dr SE, have accessible units?
No, 19102 20th Dr SE, does not have accessible units.
Does 19102 20th Dr SE, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19102 20th Dr SE, has units with dishwashers.
Does 19102 20th Dr SE, have units with air conditioning?
No, 19102 20th Dr SE, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with PoolMill Creek East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mill Creek East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College