18723 19th Dr SE

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 bath in Bothell! Ready for August Move In!! - Beautiful 2-story Silver Springs home on quiet street, close to top rated schools! Open & spacious floor plan. Mix of hard floors and carpets. Features remodeled kitchen w/new stainless-steel appliances. Breakfast nook open to dining & living room w/built in entertainment center & gas fireplace. Remodeled 1/2 Bath. Fully fenced backyard. Owner's Suite, walk in closest, remodeled bath. 2 car garage. Great Location w/private natural trails.
Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath in Bothell area! 1515sfqt, 2 stories, pet-friendly, with attached garage and fenced in backyard. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).
-Great location nearby Canyon Park!
-Pet friendly!
-Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
-Attached garage!
To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/3eba99d3-ab17-4903-81ab-a68ac81d411d
Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move in
-1 year lease minimum.
(RLNE5024275)