Mill Creek East, WA
18723 19th Dr SE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

18723 19th Dr SE

18723 19th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18723 19th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 bath in Bothell! Ready for August Move In!! - Beautiful 2-story Silver Springs home on quiet street, close to top rated schools! Open & spacious floor plan. Mix of hard floors and carpets. Features remodeled kitchen w/new stainless-steel appliances. Breakfast nook open to dining & living room w/built in entertainment center & gas fireplace. Remodeled 1/2 Bath. Fully fenced backyard. Owner's Suite, walk in closest, remodeled bath. 2 car garage. Great Location w/private natural trails.

Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath in Bothell area! 1515sfqt, 2 stories, pet-friendly, with attached garage and fenced in backyard. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).

-Great location nearby Canyon Park!
-Pet friendly!
-Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
-Attached garage!

To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/3eba99d3-ab17-4903-81ab-a68ac81d411d

Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move in
-1 year lease minimum.

(RLNE5024275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18723 19th Dr SE have any available units?
18723 19th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18723 19th Dr SE have?
Some of 18723 19th Dr SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18723 19th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
18723 19th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18723 19th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18723 19th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 18723 19th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 18723 19th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 18723 19th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18723 19th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18723 19th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 18723 19th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 18723 19th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 18723 19th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18723 19th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18723 19th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18723 19th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18723 19th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
