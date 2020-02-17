Amenities

Beautiful, Two Story, Three Bedroom Home Available NOW in North Creek!



Close to restaurants, shopping, and more, with quick access to I 405 and I 5.



Features:

- 2 story, 3 bed/2.5 bath home

- Kitchen includes white refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range oven, microwave, and wooden cabinetry

- Washer/Dryer in home

- Wood flooring downstairs

- Carpeting upstairs

- Balcony

- Garage.



Nearby schools include Northcreek High School, Kenmoore Middle School, Woodside Elementary.



Rental Terms:

No pets allowed

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address:18718 22nd Dr SE, Bothell, Washington 98012..



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/18718-22Nd-Dr-Se-Bothell-WA-98012.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



