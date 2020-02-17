All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated February 17 2020

18718 22nd Dr SE

18718 22nd Drive Southeast
Location

18718 22nd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful, Two Story, Three Bedroom Home Available NOW in North Creek!

Close to restaurants, shopping, and more, with quick access to I 405 and I 5.

Features:
- 2 story, 3 bed/2.5 bath home
- Kitchen includes white refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range oven, microwave, and wooden cabinetry
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Wood flooring downstairs
- Carpeting upstairs
- Balcony
- Garage.

Nearby schools include Northcreek High School, Kenmoore Middle School, Woodside Elementary.

Rental Terms:
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address:18718 22nd Dr SE, Bothell, Washington 98012..

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/18718-22Nd-Dr-Se-Bothell-WA-98012.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5417887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18718 22nd Dr SE have any available units?
18718 22nd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18718 22nd Dr SE have?
Some of 18718 22nd Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18718 22nd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
18718 22nd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18718 22nd Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 18718 22nd Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 18718 22nd Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 18718 22nd Dr SE offers parking.
Does 18718 22nd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18718 22nd Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18718 22nd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 18718 22nd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 18718 22nd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 18718 22nd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18718 22nd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18718 22nd Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18718 22nd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18718 22nd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
