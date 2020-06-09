Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Available 06/19/20 Beautiful and Spacious Four Bedrooms/Three Bathrooms Single Family House in Timber Creek by Toll Brothers.



Unit features,

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, also an island & large walk-in pantry.

- Spacious open great room design

- Attic

- Washer + Dryer

- Double pane windows

- Fireplace

- Gas heating system

- Attached garage

- Porch

- Patio



Community features:

Award-winning clubhouse & pool

50+acres of preserved open space w/ walking trails & park



Nearby places such as: North Creek High School, Lidera Park, Fred Meyer, Elevated Sportz Trampoline Park & Event Center, Costco Wholesale and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 18714 44th Park SE, Bothell, Snohomish, Washington. 98012.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.



(RLNE5783270)