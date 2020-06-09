Amenities
Available 06/19/20 Beautiful and Spacious Four Bedrooms/Three Bathrooms Single Family House in Timber Creek by Toll Brothers.
Unit features,
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, also an island & large walk-in pantry.
- Spacious open great room design
- Attic
- Washer + Dryer
- Double pane windows
- Fireplace
- Gas heating system
- Attached garage
- Porch
- Patio
Community features:
Award-winning clubhouse & pool
50+acres of preserved open space w/ walking trails & park
Nearby places such as: North Creek High School, Lidera Park, Fred Meyer, Elevated Sportz Trampoline Park & Event Center, Costco Wholesale and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 18714 44th Park SE, Bothell, Snohomish, Washington. 98012.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.
(RLNE5783270)