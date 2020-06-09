All apartments in Mill Creek East
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
18714 44th Park SE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

18714 44th Park SE

18714 44th Park SE · No Longer Available
Location

18714 44th Park SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Available 06/19/20 Beautiful and Spacious Four Bedrooms/Three Bathrooms Single Family House in Timber Creek by Toll Brothers.

Unit features,
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, also an island & large walk-in pantry.
- Spacious open great room design
- Attic
- Washer + Dryer
- Double pane windows
- Fireplace
- Gas heating system
- Attached garage
- Porch
- Patio

Community features:
Award-winning clubhouse & pool
50+acres of preserved open space w/ walking trails & park

Nearby places such as: North Creek High School, Lidera Park, Fred Meyer, Elevated Sportz Trampoline Park & Event Center, Costco Wholesale and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 18714 44th Park SE, Bothell, Snohomish, Washington. 98012.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.

(RLNE5783270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18714 44th Park SE have any available units?
18714 44th Park SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18714 44th Park SE have?
Some of 18714 44th Park SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18714 44th Park SE currently offering any rent specials?
18714 44th Park SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18714 44th Park SE pet-friendly?
No, 18714 44th Park SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 18714 44th Park SE offer parking?
Yes, 18714 44th Park SE offers parking.
Does 18714 44th Park SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18714 44th Park SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18714 44th Park SE have a pool?
Yes, 18714 44th Park SE has a pool.
Does 18714 44th Park SE have accessible units?
No, 18714 44th Park SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18714 44th Park SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18714 44th Park SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18714 44th Park SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18714 44th Park SE does not have units with air conditioning.

