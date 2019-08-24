Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
17510 39th Avenue Southeast
Last updated August 24 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17510 39th Avenue Southeast
17510 39th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
17510 39th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 8/26/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
17510 39th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mill Creek East, WA
.
Is 17510 39th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
17510 39th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17510 39th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East
.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
