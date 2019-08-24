All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated August 24 2019 at 12:06 PM

17510 39th Avenue Southeast

17510 39th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17510 39th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 8/26/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
17510 39th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 17510 39th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
17510 39th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17510 39th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17510 39th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 17510 39th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
