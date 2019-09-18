All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

16609 37th Dr SE

16609 37th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16609 37th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Bothell Home - Great Carriage Park home on a spacious corner lot. The lower level has hardwood floors throughout. Open design floor plan includes the kitchen and family room with gas FP. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, center island and plenty of storage cabinets. There is a formal dining room and powder room. The upper level has a master bedroom and 5-piece master bath, three additional bedrooms, laundry room with W/D and bonus room. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4999807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16609 37th Dr SE have any available units?
16609 37th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 16609 37th Dr SE have?
Some of 16609 37th Dr SE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16609 37th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
16609 37th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16609 37th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16609 37th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 16609 37th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 16609 37th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 16609 37th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16609 37th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16609 37th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 16609 37th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 16609 37th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 16609 37th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16609 37th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16609 37th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16609 37th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16609 37th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
