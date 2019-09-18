16609 37th Dr SE

Amenities

North Bothell Home - Great Carriage Park home on a spacious corner lot. The lower level has hardwood floors throughout. Open design floor plan includes the kitchen and family room with gas FP. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, center island and plenty of storage cabinets. There is a formal dining room and powder room. The upper level has a master bedroom and 5-piece master bath, three additional bedrooms, laundry room with W/D and bonus room. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



