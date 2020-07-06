All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 16101 40th Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
16101 40th Dr SE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

16101 40th Dr SE

16101 40th Drive Southeast · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16101 40th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath corner lot home with lots of lots of natural light. New carpet, interior paint, fridge and hot water. The large open kitchen has granite counters, oversized island & stainless appliances. The open bonus room upstairs can convert to 4th bedroom/office/media. Private community park across the street! close to shopping, schools, parks and more. A MUST SEE!

Terms: 1st, $2995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Cats, no more than two or 1 dog under 20lbs okay. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16101 40th Dr SE have any available units?
16101 40th Dr SE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16101 40th Dr SE have?
Some of 16101 40th Dr SE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16101 40th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
16101 40th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16101 40th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 16101 40th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 16101 40th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 16101 40th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 16101 40th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16101 40th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16101 40th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 16101 40th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 16101 40th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 16101 40th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16101 40th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16101 40th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16101 40th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16101 40th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16101 40th Dr SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity