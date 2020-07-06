16101 40th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath corner lot home with lots of lots of natural light. New carpet, interior paint, fridge and hot water. The large open kitchen has granite counters, oversized island & stainless appliances. The open bonus room upstairs can convert to 4th bedroom/office/media. Private community park across the street! close to shopping, schools, parks and more. A MUST SEE!



Terms: 1st, $2995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Cats, no more than two or 1 dog under 20lbs okay. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management