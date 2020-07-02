103 180th Place Southwest, #10

Amenities

Brand new home located central to Bothell, Mill Creek and Lynnwood! Modern, contemporary design, large rooms and abundant natural light from the over-sized windows are just some of the features present in this well-designed 2,100+ square foot home. First floor features open foyer which leads into the "great-room" design with living room (with a gas fireplace) and kitchen. Also on the first floor is a convenient 1/2 bath, as well as spacious 2-car garage. The open concept kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, built-in pantry and quartz countertops and a convenient center island with breakfast bar. A beautiful open stair- case leads you to second floor, which features all 4 bedrooms, a hall bath and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The large, luxurious master suite features 5-piece master bath, including walk-in shower and TWO walk-in closets.



Located in the Edmonds School District and within walking distance of the neary new Lynnwood High School.



Never lived in before, so come see what all this beautiful new home in Coyote Trails has to offer!



We are offering a 12 month lease to start. Move-in funds required are first month's rent and basic security deposit of $2000. You must view the home before making application, and we do not accept portable screening reports. For more information and to schedule an appointment to view it, contact us through showinghero.com or call us at 206-686-3661.



This property is professionally managed by Umano Property Management. Please check our website at www.UmanoPM.com for more information.