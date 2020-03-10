Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher coffee bar some paid utils refrigerator

Available 03/15/20 Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, and dishwasher

- Washer and dryer

- Separate storage shed



Nearby schools include Faith Lutheran School, Christensen Elementary School, and Mount Rainier Lutheran High School.

Nearby coffee shops include Barista's, Q's Coffee House and Wolfe Club Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Citron European Bistro, Bruno's European Cafe and Frugal. The property is also near Fern Hill Park, Celebration Park, and Harmon Park.



Rental Terms:

Water/Sewer and trash are included in rent

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 110 106th St S, Tacoma, Pierce, Washington, 98444



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/110-106Th-St-S-Tacoma-WA-98444-3



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



