7629 Overlake Dr W

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Beautiful NW contemporary home in Medina, walking distance to beach park. Kitchen with new appliances and island. Newly inMarketing Remarks

Stillness abounds as the .52 acre homesite thrives with crisscrossed stalks of vivax bamboo, lace leaf maple trees, ornamental grasses, illuminated basalt columns, landscaping lighting, a calming koi pond with a gentle waterfall,and stone patios. The Chinese well Atrium, endless windows and open circular floorplan make this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath a home of tranquility. Separate nanny quarters w/ full bath and private entrance. If you are looking for plain vanilla, this is not the place for you. new carpet, marble flooring throughout main level. Large living room with soaring ceiling, great for entertainment. Grand dining with chandelier. Master bathroom with beautiful remodeled tub and tile shower. Office/ den with built in office furniture and desk. Wonderful gardens and private patios. Convenient location. Excellent Bellevue schools.



(RLNE4975705)