16002 53rd Ave W

Application Pending!!!! Don't miss out on this cozy rambler! - Edmonds 3 Br., 1.5 Ba., Updated Rambler. Recently updated with new carpet, vinyl plank flooring and fresh coat of paint. Open living room with wood burning fireplace adds a cozy touch. Large family room. Bright kitchen and open dining area great for entertaining family & friends. Fenced yard with garden space, covered carport and plenty of room for parking. Includes Washer/dryer.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
YEAR BUILT: 1959
COUNTY: Snohomish
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Beverly
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale
HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale
PET POLICY: Pet possible with additional deposit.
INCLUDED IN RENT: NA
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1700
Refundable Pet deposit: $250 per pet
Non-refundable Deposit: $ 300
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
