Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

16002 53rd Ave W

16002 53rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

16002 53rd Avenue West, Meadowdale, WA 98026

Application Pending!!!! Don't miss out on this cozy rambler! - Edmonds 3 Br., 1.5 Ba., Updated Rambler. Recently updated with new carpet, vinyl plank flooring and fresh coat of paint. Open living room with wood burning fireplace adds a cozy touch. Large family room. Bright kitchen and open dining area great for entertaining family & friends. Fenced yard with garden space, covered carport and plenty of room for parking. Includes Washer/dryer.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

YEAR BUILT: 1959
COUNTY: Snohomish

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Beverly
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale
HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale

PET POLICY: Pet possible with additional deposit.

INCLUDED IN RENT: NA

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1700
Refundable Pet deposit: $250 per pet
Non-refundable Deposit: $ 300
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

