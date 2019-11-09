16002 53rd Ave W

Amenities

Application Pending!!!! Don't miss out on this cozy rambler! - Edmonds 3 Br., 1.5 Ba., Updated Rambler. Recently updated with new carpet, vinyl plank flooring and fresh coat of paint. Open living room with wood burning fireplace adds a cozy touch. Large family room. Bright kitchen and open dining area great for entertaining family & friends. Fenced yard with garden space, covered carport and plenty of room for parking. Includes Washer/dryer.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



YEAR BUILT: 1959

COUNTY: Snohomish



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Beverly

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale

HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale



PET POLICY: Pet possible with additional deposit.



INCLUDED IN RENT: NA



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1700

Refundable Pet deposit: $250 per pet

Non-refundable Deposit: $ 300

Non-refundable Application Fee: $45

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



