165 Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA with garage

"All I really had was a suitcase and my drums. So I took them up to Seattle and hoped it would work." (- Nirvana, "Dave Grohl")

Martha Lake is a little place in Snohomish County, Washington, tucked into the northeastern edge of the state. It has a population of 15,473 and occupies only 4.8 square miles of space! It's eight miles from Everett and 16 miles from Seattle, making it a commuters' paradise. The quality of life here is hard to beat. It's got the charm of a small town combined with the high standards and nearby offerings of Seattle. The lovely landscape right at the water's edge provides great interests for outdoorsy folks.