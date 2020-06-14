Apartment List
/
WA
/
martha lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA with garage

Martha Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 164th St SW #F2
15 164th Street Southwest, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1749 sqft
15 164th St SW #F2 - (FOR RENT) Luxury TOWNHOME! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice floor plan, gas, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 5 piece master with huge walk-in closet!.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
36 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,487
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4418 135th Pl. SE #4
4418 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1626 180th St SW
1626 180th Street Southwest, Larch Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2556 sqft
1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020. No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June. See video for walkthrough of home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Filbert-Winesap
1 Unit Available
320 202nd Street SE
320 202nd St SE, Bothell West, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2418 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath. Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19102 20th Dr SE,
19102 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1288 sqft
Located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to hwy. - Property Id: 291132 Tri-level townhome. Features 2 master bedrooms and 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
12015 11th Pl W - Unit 2
12015 11th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
This spacious 2bd/1.5bath duplex unit offers large living space, private garage, driveway and fenced yard. Located in nice neighborhood setting, this unit also provides quick access to South Everett and I-5 freeway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
12408 12th Ave SE
12408 12th Avenue Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2500 sqft
July 1st Move In! Beautiful home with spacious back yard-minutes to major routes. This Silver Lake North rental boasts luxurious owner upgrades, which makes this home one of a kind, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & huge upper bonus room.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2313 sqft
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1713 145th PL SW
1713 145th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2489 sqft
Lynnwood Home - Spacious home, 2489 sqft, entry has living, kitchen and dining room, upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area for office, w/d available, gas heat, fireplace & range, alarm system available, 2 garage with electric car charging,
Results within 5 miles of Martha Lake
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
City Guide for Martha Lake, WA

"All I really had was a suitcase and my drums. So I took them up to Seattle and hoped it would work." (- Nirvana, "Dave Grohl")

Sure, Martha Lake isn't quite located in Seattle proper, but it's so darn close that even Dave Grohl would've been confused. Martha Lake is a little place in Snohomish County, Washington, tucked into the northeastern edge of the state. It has a population of 15,473 and occupies only 4.8 square miles of space! It’s eight miles from Everett and 16 miles from Seattle, making it a commuters' paradise. The quality of life here is hard to beat. It’s got the charm of a small town combined with the high standards and nearby offerings of Seattle. The lovely landscape right at the water’s edge provides great interests for outdoorsy folks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Martha Lake, WA

Martha Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 BedroomsMartha Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMartha Lake 3 BedroomsMartha Lake Apartments with Balcony
Martha Lake Apartments with GarageMartha Lake Apartments with GymMartha Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMartha Lake Apartments with Parking
Martha Lake Apartments with PoolMartha Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerMartha Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsMartha Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College