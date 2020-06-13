/
3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA
1 Unit Available
17518 North Rd
17518 North Road, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Remodeled Bothell Rambler - 3 bed 2.5 bath Mid century Remodel Rambler (RLNE5771897)
1 Unit Available
828 183rd Pl SE
828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1961 sqft
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails.
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
15 164th St SW #F2
15 164th Street Southwest, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1749 sqft
15 164th St SW #F2 - (FOR RENT) Luxury TOWNHOME! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice floor plan, gas, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 5 piece master with huge walk-in closet!.
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.
1 Unit Available
27 161st PL SE
27 161st Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1906 sqft
North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
21 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1199 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
8 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.
1 Unit Available
1711 144th Pl SW
1711 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
1711 144th Pl SW Available 06/15/20 Lynnwood on Culdesac. Nice 2 story home on very quiet street. Greenbelt.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
1113 120th ST SE
1113 120th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
Great Home For Rent - Welcome to this beautiful 2011 built Silver Lake home! Featuring an open floorplan with spacious living room, main floor office/den & gourmet kitchen with island. Stainless steel appliances, and great private back yard.
1 Unit Available
17830 14th Ave W
17830 14th Avenue West, Larch Way, WA
Great Home For Rent - Beautiful home nestled in a private cul-de-sac in desirable Ashbury Creste neighborhood of Lynnwood. This home offers 2345 sq ft of open, spacious floorplan featuring great room-concept living.
1 Unit Available
14811 9th Dr SE
14811 9th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1752 sqft
14811 9th Dr SE Available 07/06/20 3 bdrm 2.5 bath, Mill Creek Town Center, New Carpet, A/C, 2 car garage, Dogs ok - Due to Covid, we will be doing showings on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 4-5pm. If you want to view you must email to make an appt.
1 Unit Available
1626 180th St SW
1626 180th Street Southwest, Larch Way, WA
1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020. No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June. See video for walkthrough of home.
Filbert-Winesap
1 Unit Available
320 202nd Street SE
320 202nd St SE, Bothell West, WA
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath. Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
12408 12th Ave SE
12408 12th Avenue Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
July 1st Move In! Beautiful home with spacious back yard-minutes to major routes. This Silver Lake North rental boasts luxurious owner upgrades, which makes this home one of a kind, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & huge upper bonus room.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
