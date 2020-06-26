All apartments in Martha Lake
14 176th Pl SE
14 176th Pl SE

14 176th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

14 176th Pl SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bed 2.75 Bath Home near Martha Lake, Bothell - Open concept living-kitchen dining & living room. Main floor with den/bedroom & 3/4 bath. Upstairs French doors to spacious bonus room. Master suite with double walk-in closets & additional sitting area. Features quartz slab countertops with full-height tile backsplash, hand-scraped style hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen appliances & much more. Edmonds SD - Martha Lake Elem, Alderwood Middle, Lynnwood High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 176th Pl SE have any available units?
14 176th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
Is 14 176th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
14 176th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 176th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 14 176th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 14 176th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 14 176th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 14 176th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 176th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 176th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 14 176th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 14 176th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 14 176th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14 176th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 176th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 176th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 176th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
