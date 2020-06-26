14 176th Pl SE

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bed 2.75 Bath Home near Martha Lake, Bothell - Open concept living-kitchen dining & living room. Main floor with den/bedroom & 3/4 bath. Upstairs French doors to spacious bonus room. Master suite with double walk-in closets & additional sitting area. Features quartz slab countertops with full-height tile backsplash, hand-scraped style hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen appliances & much more. Edmonds SD - Martha Lake Elem, Alderwood Middle, Lynnwood High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



