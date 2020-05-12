9820 Crescent Valley Dr

Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Crescent Valley home is approximately 2,000 sf and features an additional bonus room/den and larger rec room. This beautiful early 1900s farm home has been updated and features a large property with beautiful old growth trees and foliage. Kitchen includes a stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and hood fan. Other amenities include a covered front porch, separate spacious living room and dining room area with lots of natural light, large mud room area and a detached garage. This property is very close to downtown Gig Harbor and its amenities. Just down the block is Crescent Creek Park with baseball, tennis, basketball and sand volley ball courts. Utility room with W/D hookups only. Partial yard care included. No pets. This is a non-smoking property
9820 Crescent Valley Drive
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $1,900.00
Deposit: $1,800.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available Now
McNally Management
253-858-7368
No Pets Allowed
