Maplewood, WA
9820 Crescent Valley Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

9820 Crescent Valley Dr

9820 Crescent Valley Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9820 Crescent Valley Drive Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Crescent Valley 3 story 3 bedroom home with acreage - Beautiful Crescent Valley 3 story 3 bedroom home with acreage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Crescent Valley home is approximately 2,000 sf and features an additional bonus room/den and larger rec room. This beautiful early 1900s farm home has been updated and features a large property with beautiful old growth trees and foliage. Kitchen includes a stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and hood fan. Other amenities include a covered front porch, separate spacious living room and dining room area with lots of natural light, large mud room area and a detached garage. This property is very close to downtown Gig Harbor and its amenities. Just down the block is Crescent Creek Park with baseball, tennis, basketball and sand volley ball courts. Utility room with W/D hookups only. Partial yard care included. No pets. This is a non-smoking property
www.mcnallymanagement.com
9820 Crescent Valley Drive
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,900.00
Deposit: $1,800.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
253-858-7368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5434409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 Crescent Valley Dr have any available units?
9820 Crescent Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, WA.
What amenities does 9820 Crescent Valley Dr have?
Some of 9820 Crescent Valley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 Crescent Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Crescent Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Crescent Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9820 Crescent Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 9820 Crescent Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9820 Crescent Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 9820 Crescent Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 Crescent Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Crescent Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 9820 Crescent Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9820 Crescent Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 9820 Crescent Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Crescent Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 Crescent Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9820 Crescent Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9820 Crescent Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
