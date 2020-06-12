/
2 bedroom apartments
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maple Valley, WA
Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue, Maple Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,942
976 sqft
Community. Nature. Active living. Modern convenience. Welcome home to Ascend. Experience the best of Pacific Northwest living at the brand-new Ascend Maple Valley.
Results within 10 miles of Maple Valley
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
850 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Lea Hill
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Chinook Park
320 Chinook Ave, Enumclaw, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
832 sqft
Located on acres of lush land in the heart of Enumclaw, Chinook Park Apartment Homes is an easy commute to Renton, Tacoma or Seattle.
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
925 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
907 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Squak Mountain
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1090 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Gilman
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Gilman
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
840 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
927 sqft
Cozy apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and high-end appliances. Recreational amenities include a seasonal heated swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located within walking distance of several parks.
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
980 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
860 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Gilman
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
947 sqft
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.
Gilman
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101
204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1262 sqft
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door
23613 112th Ave SE J-103
23613 112th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
882 sqft
23613 112th Ave SE J-103 Available 07/01/20 2BR/2BA Condo Glossy Hardwoods, Granite Countertops, W/S/G Included!! - This spacious 2BR/2BA condo is located in Kent on the East Hill! Your new home features a very open floor plan, with glossy
