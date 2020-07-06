All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 27821 217th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
27821 217th Ave SE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

27821 217th Ave SE

27821 217th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

27821 217th Avenue Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large Shop and Large Lot set this home apart, 3 Bedroom with an in law room featuring Refrig, and cabinet area, Family room, living room and expansive Rear Yard Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27821 217th Ave SE have any available units?
27821 217th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
Is 27821 217th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
27821 217th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27821 217th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27821 217th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27821 217th Ave SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 1 BedroomsMaple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Maple Valley 3 BedroomsMaple Valley Apartments with Gym
Maple Valley Apartments with PoolKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College