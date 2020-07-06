Rent Calculator
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
27821 217th Ave SE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM
27821 217th Ave SE
27821 217th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
27821 217th Avenue Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large Shop and Large Lot set this home apart, 3 Bedroom with an in law room featuring Refrig, and cabinet area, Family room, living room and expansive Rear Yard Deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have any available units?
27821 217th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maple Valley, WA
.
Is 27821 217th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
27821 217th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27821 217th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maple Valley
.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 27821 217th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27821 217th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27821 217th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27821 217th Ave SE has units with air conditioning.
