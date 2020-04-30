Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

850 California Ave E Available 05/01/20 Manchester Split Level- 3 BR & 1.75 Bath - Beautiful Split Level on Double Lot that is fenced. 1400 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms (2 upper & 1 Lower Level). Full Bathroom up stairs with 3/4 Bathroom Downstairs. Family Room- Single Car Garage.

Sliders to 2 decks- one off Kitchen that wraps around and 1 deck off Master Bedroom. Manchester Area close to Schools, Shopping and Southworth Ferry. $2000 Month / $1950 Deposit



Ask for Mitch for a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5726354)