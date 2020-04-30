All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 850 California Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, WA
/
850 California Ave E
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

850 California Ave E

850 California Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

850 California Avenue East, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
850 California Ave E Available 05/01/20 Manchester Split Level- 3 BR & 1.75 Bath - Beautiful Split Level on Double Lot that is fenced. 1400 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms (2 upper & 1 Lower Level). Full Bathroom up stairs with 3/4 Bathroom Downstairs. Family Room- Single Car Garage.
Sliders to 2 decks- one off Kitchen that wraps around and 1 deck off Master Bedroom. Manchester Area close to Schools, Shopping and Southworth Ferry. $2000 Month / $1950 Deposit

Ask for Mitch for a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5726354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 California Ave E have any available units?
850 California Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, WA.
Is 850 California Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
850 California Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 California Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 California Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 850 California Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 850 California Ave E offers parking.
Does 850 California Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 California Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 California Ave E have a pool?
No, 850 California Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 850 California Ave E have accessible units?
No, 850 California Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 850 California Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 California Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 California Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 California Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAParkwood, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAWauna, WA
Burien, WAGig Harbor, WAPoulsbo, WAWhite Center, WAArtondale, WASeaTac, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WADes Moines, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WALake Forest Park, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College