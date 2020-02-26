All apartments in Manchester
7220 East Van Buren St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

7220 East Van Buren St

7220 East Van Buren Avenue
Location

7220 East Van Buren Avenue, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

7220 East Van Buren St Available 03/06/20 Manchester Duplex close to Ferry! - Lovely Port Orchard duplex in a peaceful and private setting, surrounded by trees. This unit is only an 8 min drive from the Southworth/Fauntleroy West Seattle Ferry and even closer to shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Perfect location!

With new flooring and interior paint, this unit is worth a look!

This duplex has 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space and a very spacious bathroom with a huge linen closet for added storage! The kitchen has all your appliances, including a brand new dishwasher and enough space for a smaller table and chairs for an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen also has a door that leads out onto the side deck, where tenants can enjoy the outdoors in a more private location.
There is a fully fenced, shared, backyard accessible by gate. A single car garage with added storage finishes off this unit.

All utilities are separate from rent and is the responsibility of the tenant. Small dogs are negotiable on a case by case bases with an added deposit and monthly admin fee.

If you would like to schedule a viewing of this home or to find a list of all our available homes, please visit our website at lcpmwa.com.

(RLNE5582739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 East Van Buren St have any available units?
7220 East Van Buren St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, WA.
What amenities does 7220 East Van Buren St have?
Some of 7220 East Van Buren St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 East Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
7220 East Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 East Van Buren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 East Van Buren St is pet friendly.
Does 7220 East Van Buren St offer parking?
Yes, 7220 East Van Buren St offers parking.
Does 7220 East Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 East Van Buren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 East Van Buren St have a pool?
No, 7220 East Van Buren St does not have a pool.
Does 7220 East Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 7220 East Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 East Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 East Van Buren St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 East Van Buren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 East Van Buren St does not have units with air conditioning.
