7220 East Van Buren St Available 03/06/20 Manchester Duplex close to Ferry! - Lovely Port Orchard duplex in a peaceful and private setting, surrounded by trees. This unit is only an 8 min drive from the Southworth/Fauntleroy West Seattle Ferry and even closer to shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Perfect location!



With new flooring and interior paint, this unit is worth a look!



This duplex has 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space and a very spacious bathroom with a huge linen closet for added storage! The kitchen has all your appliances, including a brand new dishwasher and enough space for a smaller table and chairs for an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen also has a door that leads out onto the side deck, where tenants can enjoy the outdoors in a more private location.

There is a fully fenced, shared, backyard accessible by gate. A single car garage with added storage finishes off this unit.



All utilities are separate from rent and is the responsibility of the tenant. Small dogs are negotiable on a case by case bases with an added deposit and monthly admin fee.



