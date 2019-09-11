All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 3635 Nevada St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, WA
/
3635 Nevada St E
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

3635 Nevada St E

3635 Nevada Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3635 Nevada Avenue East, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHORT TERM LEASE ON this home and is available to rent until June 1, 2020. - Check out this beautiful rambler near Manchester area and close to the Manchester State Park! This newer craftsman home features a nicely landscaped front yard, open kitchen/dining room/living room layout, master suite, plenty of parking space, and a 3 car garage. Tenants pay all utilities; electric heat. NO PETS PLEASE. (AZ & DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

If you qualify, please take a drive past the property, and then email dorinda@reidpm.com or call 360-308-2209 for more information.

(RLNE2732212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Nevada St E have any available units?
3635 Nevada St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, WA.
Is 3635 Nevada St E currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Nevada St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Nevada St E pet-friendly?
No, 3635 Nevada St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 3635 Nevada St E offer parking?
Yes, 3635 Nevada St E offers parking.
Does 3635 Nevada St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Nevada St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Nevada St E have a pool?
No, 3635 Nevada St E does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Nevada St E have accessible units?
No, 3635 Nevada St E does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Nevada St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 Nevada St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3635 Nevada St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3635 Nevada St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABainbridge Island, WAParkwood, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WA
Maplewood, WAWauna, WABurien, WAGig Harbor, WAPoulsbo, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WAArtondale, WASeaTac, WATukwila, WADes Moines, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College