1815 Ricky Ct E

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1815 Ricky Court - 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Rambler in Manchester. 1815 Ricky Court, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Rent: 1550.00 Deposit $1500.00. Cute rambler with pellet stove, tile kitchen counter, storage, washer/dryer hookups, new carpet, fresh paint, 1 car garage, fenced-in yard. NO PETS, non-smoking, Available NOW. Directions: California, left onto Polk, right onto Ricky Court, house on right. Ask for Melanie, Park Shore Property Management 360-871-2332 ext 217. www.parkshorerentals.com



Check out the Virtual Tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cdFxufCQHa3



No Pets Allowed



