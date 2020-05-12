All apartments in Manchester
1815 Ricky Ct E
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

1815 Ricky Ct E

1815 Ricky Court East · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Ricky Court East, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1815 Ricky Court - 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Rambler in Manchester. 1815 Ricky Court, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Rent: 1550.00 Deposit $1500.00. Cute rambler with pellet stove, tile kitchen counter, storage, washer/dryer hookups, new carpet, fresh paint, 1 car garage, fenced-in yard. NO PETS, non-smoking, Available NOW. Directions: California, left onto Polk, right onto Ricky Court, house on right. Ask for Melanie, Park Shore Property Management 360-871-2332 ext 217. www.parkshorerentals.com

Check out the Virtual Tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cdFxufCQHa3

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Ricky Ct E have any available units?
1815 Ricky Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, WA.
What amenities does 1815 Ricky Ct E have?
Some of 1815 Ricky Ct E's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Ricky Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Ricky Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Ricky Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Ricky Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 1815 Ricky Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Ricky Ct E offers parking.
Does 1815 Ricky Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Ricky Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Ricky Ct E have a pool?
No, 1815 Ricky Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Ricky Ct E have accessible units?
No, 1815 Ricky Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Ricky Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Ricky Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Ricky Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Ricky Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
