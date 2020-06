Amenities

1533 Puget Dr E - Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level is waiting for you. Wonderful wrap-around deck for Summer BBQs. Enjoy your outside activities in the huge fenced-in back yard. The recently updated kitchen is open to dining area and living room, complete with free standing wood stove for those cold winter evenings. Good size master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath attached. Extra bonus room on lower level would be perfect for a home office or work out room. Close to Seattle ferry dock. Pets are subject to approval. Call for a viewing appointment.

Verla Austin 360-434-0636



(RLNE5659242)